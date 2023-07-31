Driver's Training at MOBEX II

Soldiers of the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, and of the 849th Quartermaster Company, U.S. Army Reserve, conduct driver's training on light medium tactical vehicles during Mobilization Exercise II at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas, July 26, 2023. During Pershing Strike 23 and Mobilization Exercise II, the 297th Regional Support Group provides sustainment support during mobilization training for the 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 346th Transportation Battalion, 166th Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892253
|VIRIN:
|230726-Z-XC677-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109801286
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
