Osan Activates ALS

The 51st Fighter Wing activated an alternate landing strip (ALS) during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 1, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 19:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892252
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-YU621-2990
|Filename:
|DOD_109801263
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
