    Osan Activates ALS

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Fighter Wing activated an alternate landing strip (ALS) during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 1, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 19:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892252
    VIRIN: 230801-F-YU621-2990
    Filename: DOD_109801263
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KR

    Osan
    51st Fighter Wing

