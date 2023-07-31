Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARCENT Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr. relinquishes command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, to Maj. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 1, 2023. USMARCENT is designated as the Marine Corps service component for U.S. Central Command and is responsible for all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 22:06
    Location: US

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT

