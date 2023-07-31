MARCENT Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr. relinquishes command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, to Maj. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 1, 2023. USMARCENT is designated as the Marine Corps service component for U.S. Central Command and is responsible for all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.