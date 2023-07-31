MARCENT Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr. relinquishes command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, to Maj. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 1, 2023. USMARCENT is designated as the Marine Corps service component for U.S. Central Command and is responsible for all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892246
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-WT071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109801183
|Length:
|00:36:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
