Fort Jackson Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly reminds everyone that they have a role to play in protecting our community by remaining alert and notifying law enforcement if they see something out of place or suspicious activity.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 16:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892243
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-JU979-2714
|Filename:
|DOD_109801169
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Anti Terrorism Awareness Month Message, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT