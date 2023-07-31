Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anti Terrorism Awareness Month Message

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly reminds everyone that they have a role to play in protecting our community by remaining alert and notifying law enforcement if they see something out of place or suspicious activity.

