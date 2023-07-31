I Am MCA - Capt. Eric Bentum

skilled paired with their expertise from their AFSCs. Meet this month's MCA LEAP Scholar - Capt. Eric Bentum!
Visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/AFCLC/ and complete the Training Partnership Request form to request an MCA LEAP Scholar for your next mission.
