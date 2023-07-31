Washing Station Operations at MOBEX II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 268th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, U.S. Army Reserve, wash various tactical vehicles after training with them at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas, July 27, 2023. The 268th ICTC is completing their final requirements to mobilize in the near future. During Mobilization Exercise II, the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, provides sustainment support to the 268th ICTC during their mobilization training. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)