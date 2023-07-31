Soldiers of the 268th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, U.S. Army Reserve, wash various tactical vehicles after training with them at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas, July 27, 2023. The 268th ICTC is completing their final requirements to mobilize in the near future. During Mobilization Exercise II, the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, provides sustainment support to the 268th ICTC during their mobilization training. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892241
|VIRIN:
|230726-Z-XC677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109801100
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Washing Station Operations at MOBEX II, by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
