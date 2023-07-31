Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washing Station Operations at MOBEX II

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 268th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, U.S. Army Reserve, wash various tactical vehicles after training with them at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas, July 27, 2023. The 268th ICTC is completing their final requirements to mobilize in the near future. During Mobilization Exercise II, the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, provides sustainment support to the 268th ICTC during their mobilization training. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892241
    VIRIN: 230726-Z-XC677-1001
    Filename: DOD_109801100
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    This work, Washing Station Operations at MOBEX II, by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    transportation
    U.S. Army Reserve
    readiness
    Alaska National Guard
    Pershing Strike
    MOBEX II

