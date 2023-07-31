Soldiers of the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard and 849th Quartermaster Company, U.S. Army Reserve, conduct railhead operations training during Mobilization Exercise II at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas, July 27, 2023. During MOBEX II, the 297th RSG synchronized mobilization and demobilization operations while providing sustainment support to the 268th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, U.S. Army Reserve during their mobilization training. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892237
|VIRIN:
|230727-Z-XC677-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109801061
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Railhead Operations for MOBEX II B-Roll, by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
