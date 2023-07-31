The 17th Training Wing Public Affairs office produced a video for the 30th anniversary of Goodfellow Air Force Base. The video details the origins of the "17" and the legacy it holds.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892232
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-ZB472-9675
|Filename:
|DOD_109800980
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
