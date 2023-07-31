Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard kicks off IRT project in support of Shepard Point oil spill response site

    CORDOVA, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron,
    clear small trees before felling larger ones at an Innovative Readiness Training
    site at Shepard Point, near Cordova, July 26, 2023. Twelve Guardsmen are clearing a 5.5-acre site for the Shepard Point Marine Tribal Transportation Oil Spill & Marine Casualty Response Facility. The IRT program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Defense that leverages the skills and capabilities of military personnel to support civil-military cooperation, humanitarian missions, and community development.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892228
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-DX219-2001
    Filename: DOD_109800943
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: CORDOVA, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    IRT
    Alaskanationalguard
    AlaskaAirnationalguard

