Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron,
clear small trees before felling larger ones at an Innovative Readiness Training
site at Shepard Point, near Cordova, July 26, 2023. Twelve Guardsmen are clearing a 5.5-acre site for the Shepard Point Marine Tribal Transportation Oil Spill & Marine Casualty Response Facility. The IRT program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Defense that leverages the skills and capabilities of military personnel to support civil-military cooperation, humanitarian missions, and community development.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892228
|VIRIN:
|230727-Z-DX219-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109800943
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|CORDOVA, AK, US
This work, Alaska National Guard kicks off IRT project in support of Shepard Point oil spill response site, by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
