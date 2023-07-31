Alaska National Guard kicks off IRT project in support of Shepard Point oil spill response site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron,

clear small trees before felling larger ones at an Innovative Readiness Training

site at Shepard Point, near Cordova, July 26, 2023. Twelve Guardsmen are clearing a 5.5-acre site for the Shepard Point Marine Tribal Transportation Oil Spill & Marine Casualty Response Facility. The IRT program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Defense that leverages the skills and capabilities of military personnel to support civil-military cooperation, humanitarian missions, and community development.