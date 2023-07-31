Army University Films presents "Warsaw Uprising, 1944" which examines the Polish uprising through the lens of urban warfare.
On August 1st, 1944, after almost five years of bloody occupation by the Nazis, Polish resistance groups attempted to throw off the shackles of oppression and free the capital of their homeland. Outnumbered and outgunned, the soldiers of the Polish Home Army fought. Originally intended as a seventy-two-hour operation, Operation Tempest drug on into a sixty-three-day test of courage, resilience, and human endurance under some of the most unimaginable conditions of the Second World War.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892225
|VIRIN:
|230801-O-QT950-7532
|Filename:
|DOD_109800890
|Length:
|01:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warsaw Uprising, 1944 | A Study of Urban Combat, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT