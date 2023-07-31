Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warsaw Uprising, 1944 | A Study of Urban Combat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    Army University Films presents "Warsaw Uprising, 1944" which examines the Polish uprising through the lens of urban warfare.

    On August 1st, 1944, after almost five years of bloody occupation by the Nazis, Polish resistance groups attempted to throw off the shackles of oppression and free the capital of their homeland. Outnumbered and outgunned, the soldiers of the Polish Home Army fought. Originally intended as a seventy-two-hour operation, Operation Tempest drug on into a sixty-three-day test of courage, resilience, and human endurance under some of the most unimaginable conditions of the Second World War.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892225
    VIRIN: 230801-O-QT950-7532
    Filename: DOD_109800890
    Length: 01:00:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warsaw Uprising, 1944 | A Study of Urban Combat, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resistance
    Warsaw
    Urban warfare
    World War II
    Polish uprising

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT