    97 AMW welcomes newest civilian employees during the monthly onboarding session.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Leaders from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted the monthly civilian employee onboarding ceremony at Altus Air Force Base July 31, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892217
    VIRIN: 230731-F-VO459-1001
    Filename: DOD_109800817
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 97 AMW welcomes newest civilian employees during the monthly onboarding session., by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    in-processing
    AETC
    97 AMW
    civilian personnel
    civilian onboarding

