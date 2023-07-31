Leaders from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted the monthly civilian employee onboarding ceremony at Altus Air Force Base July 31, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892217
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-VO459-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109800817
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 97 AMW welcomes newest civilian employees during the monthly onboarding session., by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT