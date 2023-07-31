Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chemical Materials Activity Mission Completion

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This video "Chemical Materials Activity: Mission Accomplished" features Colonel Ronnie D. Anderson, Jr., Commander of the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, discussing the historical milestone of mission completion for the Army’s operations to demilitarize chemical munitions at Chemical Materials Activity, Blue Grass Chemical Activity, and Pueblo Chemical Depot on July 7th, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892215
    VIRIN: 230707-A-YZ466-7379
    PIN: 812023
    Filename: DOD_109800808
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chemical Materials Activity Mission Completion, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Pueblo Chemical Depot
    Blue Grass Chemical Activity
    Chemical Materials Activity

