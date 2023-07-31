This video "Chemical Materials Activity: Mission Accomplished" features Colonel Ronnie D. Anderson, Jr., Commander of the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, discussing the historical milestone of mission completion for the Army’s operations to demilitarize chemical munitions at Chemical Materials Activity, Blue Grass Chemical Activity, and Pueblo Chemical Depot on July 7th, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 15:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892215
|VIRIN:
|230707-A-YZ466-7379
|PIN:
|812023
|Filename:
|DOD_109800808
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chemical Materials Activity Mission Completion, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
