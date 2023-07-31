Build Your Future with DTRA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892208" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

If you have a passion to support a mission of unparalleled importance and seek to be challenged to learn and grow at the speed of relevancy, DTRA has a career for you.



When the Department of Defense requires technical and operational expertise to detect and deter Weapons of Mass Destruction and emerging threats DTRA is poised with the knowledge and skills to deliver. The WMDs and emerging threats are constantly evolving, making our work at DTRA paramount for the defense of our country and our allies.



We seek a diverse, innovative, and multi-talented military and civilian workforce to achieve strategic objectives critical to national security. Come join our team of high-performing and dedicated professionals with a passion to proactively identify and counter an emerging threat network.