If you have a passion to support a mission of unparalleled importance and seek to be challenged to learn and grow at the speed of relevancy, DTRA has a career for you.
When the Department of Defense requires technical and operational expertise to detect and deter Weapons of Mass Destruction and emerging threats DTRA is poised with the knowledge and skills to deliver. The WMDs and emerging threats are constantly evolving, making our work at DTRA paramount for the defense of our country and our allies.
We seek a diverse, innovative, and multi-talented military and civilian workforce to achieve strategic objectives critical to national security. Come join our team of high-performing and dedicated professionals with a passion to proactively identify and counter an emerging threat network.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892208
|VIRIN:
|230802-D-BA011-5914
|Filename:
|DOD_109800674
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Build Your Future with DTRA, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
