    Build Your Future with DTRA

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    If you have a passion to support a mission of unparalleled importance and seek to be challenged to learn and grow at the speed of relevancy, DTRA has a career for you.

    When the Department of Defense requires technical and operational expertise to detect and deter Weapons of Mass Destruction and emerging threats DTRA is poised with the knowledge and skills to deliver. The WMDs and emerging threats are constantly evolving, making our work at DTRA paramount for the defense of our country and our allies.

    We seek a diverse, innovative, and multi-talented military and civilian workforce to achieve strategic objectives critical to national security. Come join our team of high-performing and dedicated professionals with a passion to proactively identify and counter an emerging threat network.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892208
    VIRIN: 230802-D-BA011-5914
    Filename: DOD_109800674
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Build Your Future with DTRA, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Careers
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA

