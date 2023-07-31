Airmen with the 1st Special Operations Wing, 73rd Special Operations Squadron, participate in Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, supporting joint, multinational training for Joint Terminal Attack Controllers near Antofagasta, Chile, July 24, 2023. Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, a Chilean-led special operations forces exercise with close collaboration with Special Operations Command South, brought together forces from Chile and the United States to improve integration and enable asymmetric capabilities with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Cody H. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892206
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-WE773-1619
|Filename:
|DOD_109800550
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|ANTOFAGASTA, CL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Hurlburt Field Ghostrider, multinational JTACs participate in SOUTHERN STAR, by MSgt Cody Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
