DTRA’s Counter WMD Training with Country of Georgia

Recently, DTRA worked closely with the country of Georgia to advance their capability to respond effectively to Radiological or Nuclear incidents. This training event brought together elements from the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Defense, and State Security Service of Georgia. These three Georgian units displayed effective knowledge and interdepartmental cooperation successfully completing numerous challenging scenarios.
DTRA secured a very realistic site to provide our Georgian partners with a true-to-life training experience.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 13:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892192
|VIRIN:
|230802-D-CK721-9230
|Filename:
|DOD_109800412
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
