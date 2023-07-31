Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA’s Counter WMD Training with Country of Georgia

    GA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by William Krumpelman 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Recently, DTRA worked closely with the country of Georgia to advance their capability to respond effectively to Radiological or Nuclear incidents. This training event brought together elements from the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Defense, and State Security Service of Georgia. These three Georgian units displayed effective knowledge and interdepartmental cooperation successfully completing numerous challenging scenarios.

    DTRA secured a very realistic site to provide our Georgian partners with a true-to-life training experience.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: GA, US

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Training
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    CWMD

