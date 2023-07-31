DTRA’s Counter WMD Training with Country of Georgia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently, DTRA worked closely with the country of Georgia to advance their capability to respond effectively to Radiological or Nuclear incidents. This training event brought together elements from the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Defense, and State Security Service of Georgia. These three Georgian units displayed effective knowledge and interdepartmental cooperation successfully completing numerous challenging scenarios.



DTRA secured a very realistic site to provide our Georgian partners with a true-to-life training experience.