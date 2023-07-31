Airmen with the 1st Special Operations Wing, 73rd Special Operations Squadron, showcase the AC-130J Ghostrider and its 30mm and 105mm weapons to Lt. Gen. Jean Desgroux, Chilean Chief of Defense, and Lt. Gen. Cristian Guedelhoefer, Comando de Operations Especiales (COPE) commander, during Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, July 25, 2023. Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, a Chilean-led special operations forces exercise with close collaboration with Special Operations Command South, brought together forces from Chile and the United States to improve integration and enable asymmetric capabilities between Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Cody H. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892190
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-WE773-9999
|Filename:
|DOD_109800227
|Length:
|00:08:52
|Location:
|ANTOFAGASTA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, AFSOC Ghostrider hosts Chilean CHOD, by MSgt Cody Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT