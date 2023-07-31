Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Ghostrider hosts Chilean CHOD

    ANTOFAGASTA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Cody Ramirez 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 1st Special Operations Wing, 73rd Special Operations Squadron, showcase the AC-130J Ghostrider and its 30mm and 105mm weapons to Lt. Gen. Jean Desgroux, Chilean Chief of Defense, and Lt. Gen. Cristian Guedelhoefer, Comando de Operations Especiales (COPE) commander, during Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, July 25, 2023. Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, a Chilean-led special operations forces exercise with close collaboration with Special Operations Command South, brought together forces from Chile and the United States to improve integration and enable asymmetric capabilities between Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Cody H. Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892190
    VIRIN: 230725-F-WE773-9999
    Filename: DOD_109800227
    Length: 00:08:52
    Location: ANTOFAGASTA, US

    This work, AFSOC Ghostrider hosts Chilean CHOD, by MSgt Cody Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    SOCSOUTH
    Chile
    1 SOW
    Southern Star 23

