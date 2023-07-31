3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days "Holistic Health and Fitness Competition"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dogface Soldiers from across Fort Stewart compete in Holistic Health and Fitness events on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. Dogface Soldiers build competitive spirits and cohesion through sports and events during Marne Hero Days. Competitions are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the 3rd Infantry Division Marne Hero Days celebration. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards)