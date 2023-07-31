Dogface Soldiers from across Fort Stewart compete in Holistic Health and Fitness events on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. Dogface Soldiers build competitive spirits and cohesion through sports and events during Marne Hero Days. Competitions are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the 3rd Infantry Division Marne Hero Days celebration. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892185
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109800058
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days "Holistic Health and Fitness Competition", by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT