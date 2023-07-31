Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days "Holistic Health and Fitness Competition"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Duke Edwards 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Dogface Soldiers from across Fort Stewart compete in Holistic Health and Fitness events on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. Dogface Soldiers build competitive spirits and cohesion through sports and events during Marne Hero Days. Competitions are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the 3rd Infantry Division Marne Hero Days celebration. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892185
    VIRIN: 230801-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109800058
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days "Holistic Health and Fitness Competition", by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    3rd Infantry Division (3 ID)
    Rock of the Marne
    Marne Hero Days
    Health and Holisitic Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT