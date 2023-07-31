2023 MARCENT Change of Command

Service members, families, and friends gather at the Navy Reserve Center at MacDill Air Force Base to celebrate the passing of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, from Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., to Maj. Gen. Chris McPhillips, August 1, 2023.
|08.01.2023
|08.01.2023 12:05
|Briefings
|892184
|230801-M-M0308-1001
|DOD_109800054
|00:36:05
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|TITUSVILLE, FL, US
|1
|1
