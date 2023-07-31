Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MARCENT Change of Command

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Sanders Hall and Gunnery Sgt. Alisa Helin

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    Service members, families, and friends gather at the Navy Reserve Center at MacDill Air Force Base to celebrate the passing of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, from Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., to Maj. Gen. Chris McPhillips, August 1, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 12:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 892184
    VIRIN: 230801-M-M0308-1001
    Filename: DOD_109800054
    Length: 00:36:05
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: TITUSVILLE, FL, US

