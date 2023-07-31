Families of Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division compete in kickball during Marne Hero Days at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 1, 2023. Marne Hero Days gave Soldiers and families opportunities to participate in a variety of events as the division prepares for a European deployment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892183
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-VI253-2975
|Filename:
|DOD_109800043
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Kickball, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT