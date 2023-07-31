Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Kickball

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Families of Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division compete in kickball during Marne Hero Days at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 1, 2023. Marne Hero Days gave Soldiers and families opportunities to participate in a variety of events as the division prepares for a European deployment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892183
    VIRIN: 230801-A-VI253-2975
    Filename: DOD_109800043
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Kickball, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Kickball
    ROTM
    Marne Hero Days

