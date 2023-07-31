3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Kickball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Families of Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division compete in kickball during Marne Hero Days at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 1, 2023. Marne Hero Days gave Soldiers and families opportunities to participate in a variety of events as the division prepares for a European deployment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)