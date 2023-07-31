Marines with Marine Barracks Washington host the final Tuesday Sunset Parade 2023 Season. Throughout the Sunset Parades, Marines displayed excellence and discipline of the highest degree. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892180
|VIRIN:
|230718-M-UM973-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109800028
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tuesday Sunset Parade Promotional Video, by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
