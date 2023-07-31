Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tuesday Sunset Parade Promotional Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with Marine Barracks Washington host the final Tuesday Sunset Parade 2023 Season. Throughout the Sunset Parades, Marines displayed excellence and discipline of the highest degree. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892180
    VIRIN: 230718-M-UM973-1001
    Filename: DOD_109800028
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuesday Sunset Parade Promotional Video, by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MBW 8th & I

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT