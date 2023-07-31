U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a team event "Bed Race" during Marne Hero Days at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. Marne Hero Days consisted of various team and individual sports and physical fitness events to promote unit esprit de corps and care for families and Soldiers as the division prepares for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892176
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-XS985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109799929
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Bed Race, by SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT