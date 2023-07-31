Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Bed Race

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a team event "Bed Race" during Marne Hero Days at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. Marne Hero Days consisted of various team and individual sports and physical fitness events to promote unit esprit de corps and care for families and Soldiers as the division prepares for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)

