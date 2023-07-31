3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Bed Race

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892176" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a team event "Bed Race" during Marne Hero Days at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. Marne Hero Days consisted of various team and individual sports and physical fitness events to promote unit esprit de corps and care for families and Soldiers as the division prepares for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)