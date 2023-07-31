Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Dodge-ball

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division participate in dodge-ball during Marne Hero Days at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. Dogface Soldiers use friendly competitions to build cohesion amongst through various sports and events during Marne Hero Days. Marne Hero Days is meant to build unit esprit de corps as the division prepares for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Rebeca Soria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892175
    VIRIN: 230801-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_109799927
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Dodge-ball, by SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Dodge-ball
    ROTM
    Marne Hero Days

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT