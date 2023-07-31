3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Dodge-ball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division participate in dodge-ball during Marne Hero Days at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. Dogface Soldiers use friendly competitions to build cohesion amongst through various sports and events during Marne Hero Days. Marne Hero Days is meant to build unit esprit de corps as the division prepares for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Rebeca Soria)