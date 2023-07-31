U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division participate in dodge-ball during Marne Hero Days at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. Dogface Soldiers use friendly competitions to build cohesion amongst through various sports and events during Marne Hero Days. Marne Hero Days is meant to build unit esprit de corps as the division prepares for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892175
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-XS985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109799927
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Dodge-ball, by SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
