The 435th Construction and Training Squadron hosted their first full Air Force Force Generation Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 24-28, 2023. More than 150 total force U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Utah Air National Guard 151st Civil Engineer Squadron, Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah, and 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, attended this year’s Silver Flag course. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892172
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-VY348-5526
|Filename:
|DOD_109799796
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise B-Roll, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT