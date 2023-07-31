U.S. Army and Ghana Armed Forces personnel conduct a medical civic action program near Savelugu, Ghana, July 7, 2023. The MEDCAP was a culminating event for training Ghana Armed Forces did with U.S. Army Civil Affairs personnel, treating and providing medicine to over 500 village citizens. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Amy Younger)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 09:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892166
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-UI914-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109799712
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SAVELUGU, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and Ghana Armed Forces provide medical care to villages, by SSgt Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
