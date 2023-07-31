Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Ghana Armed Forces provide medical care to villages

    SAVELUGU, GHANA

    07.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amy Younger 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Army and Ghana Armed Forces personnel conduct a medical civic action program near Savelugu, Ghana, July 7, 2023. The MEDCAP was a culminating event for training Ghana Armed Forces did with U.S. Army Civil Affairs personnel, treating and providing medicine to over 500 village citizens. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Amy Younger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892166
    VIRIN: 230707-F-UI914-9001
    Filename: DOD_109799712
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SAVELUGU, GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Ghana Armed Forces provide medical care to villages, by SSgt Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Civil Affairs
    Medic
    COMCAM
    Ghana
    Army

