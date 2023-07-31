ADF, US CJTMC ‘Blood Cell’: The lifeblood of medical logistics

The “Blood Cell”, a combination of blood experts and medical logisticians serving with the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Combined Joint Theater Medical Component, discuss the challenges they faced and overcame while moving critical blood supplies across the U.S. Indo-Pacific area of operation from Japan to Australia during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 in Brisbane, Australia, July 25, 2023. The Combined Joint Theater Medical Component coordinates and synchronizes health service and support across the Australian continent, which is nearly the size of the mainland of the U.S. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)
