RMAS Interview Intagliata

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892156" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

British officer cadet 2nd Lt. Alec Intagliata, assigned to Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS), discusses his training in the RMAS program in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 11, 2023. The exercise, and training in Germany, are part of the curriculum that lie between an officer cadet and their commissioning as an Army officer in the British Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Carrillo)