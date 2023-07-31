Sgt. 1st Class David J. Snyder makes assumption of Responsibility as Headquarters and Headquarters Detachments Sergeant, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, during a ceremony at the Community Activity Center, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023. (Video by Mr. Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 02:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892149
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-HZ738-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109799322
|Length:
|00:10:38
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsability, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT