    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsability, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.27.2023

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sgt. 1st Class David J. Snyder makes assumption of Responsibility as Headquarters and Headquarters Detachments Sergeant, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, during a ceremony at the Community Activity Center, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023. (Video by Mr. Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 02:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892149
    VIRIN: 230727-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_109799322
    Length: 00:10:38
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsability, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AOR
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Signal Stategic Batallion

