Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korean Armistice 70th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUSANJIN-GU, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryin Venegas 

    AFN Daegu

    A Pacific Update (news) video produced by AFN Daegu highlighting a ceremony celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War's armistice. Key feature of the video is the presence of the Republic of Korea's (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol. President Yoon made a speech thanking the present veterans for their assistance in achieving a democratic and free ROK. (Video by Mr. ChiHon Kim, AFN Daegu/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 01:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892143
    VIRIN: 230801-A-ZZ000-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109799221
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BUSANJIN-GU, 26, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean Armistice 70th Anniversary, by PO2 Bryin Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Korea
    #Pacific
    #ROK
    #KoreanWar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT