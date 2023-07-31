Korean Armistice 70th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892143" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Pacific Update (news) video produced by AFN Daegu highlighting a ceremony celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War's armistice. Key feature of the video is the presence of the Republic of Korea's (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol. President Yoon made a speech thanking the present veterans for their assistance in achieving a democratic and free ROK. (Video by Mr. ChiHon Kim, AFN Daegu/Released)