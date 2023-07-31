A Pacific Update (news) video produced by AFN Daegu highlighting a ceremony celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War's armistice. Key feature of the video is the presence of the Republic of Korea's (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol. President Yoon made a speech thanking the present veterans for their assistance in achieving a democratic and free ROK. (Video by Mr. ChiHon Kim, AFN Daegu/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 01:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892143
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-ZZ000-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_109799221
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BUSANJIN-GU, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean Armistice 70th Anniversary, by PO2 Bryin Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
