    4th of July (Yokosuka, Japan)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    07.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    230704-N-CV021-1001
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 04, 2023) United States Fleet Activities Yokosuka hosts a Fourth of July celebration on Berkey Field, July 4. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 00:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 892142
    VIRIN: 230704-N-CV021-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109799168
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 

    US Navy
    yokosuka
    fourth of july
    united states fleet activities yokosuka

