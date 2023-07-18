Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marines Conduct Relief Efforts in wake of Typhoon Egay

    PHILIPPINES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Cpl. Sean Potter 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Philippine Marines conduct relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Egay, international name Typhoon Doksuri, in Basco, Batanes province, Philippines, July 31, 2023. At the request of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marines are providing relief and lifesaving capabilities to remote regions of the Philippines. The forward presence and ready posture of I Marine Expeditionary Force assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during time of need. During the first day of relief efforts, VMM-163 (Rein.) delivered approximately 12,000 pounds of food and water, provided by the Government of the Philippines, to a remote Philippine island in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean Potter)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 23:43
    Location: PH

    Typhoon
    HADR
    Allies
    Philippines
    Humanitarian Aid
    Supplie

