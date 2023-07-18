B-Roll: Marines Conduct Relief Efforts in wake of Typhoon Egay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Philippine Marines conduct relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Egay, international name Typhoon Doksuri, in Basco, Batanes province, Philippines, July 31, 2023. At the request of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marines are providing relief and lifesaving capabilities to remote regions of the Philippines. The forward presence and ready posture of I Marine Expeditionary Force assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during time of need. During the first day of relief efforts, VMM-163 (Rein.) delivered approximately 12,000 pounds of food and water, provided by the Government of the Philippines, to a remote Philippine island in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean Potter)