    USS Vermont Arrives

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR (July 27, 2023) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) arrives at its new homeport of Joint Base Pearl
    Harbor-Hickam, July 27, 2023. Vermont, the first Block IV Virginia-class
    submarine to enter service, is a new construction submarine that is joining
    the six Virginia-class submarines already assigned to Commander, Submarine
    Squadron (CSS) 1. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist
    1st Class Andre Richard)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Virginia Class
    CSS 11
    fast-attack
    USS Vermont
    SSN 792

