USS Vermont Arrives

FILENAME: 230727-N-XX566-1001
TITLE: USS Vermont Pearl Harbor Homecoming
DATE: JULY 27, 2023
INFO:
PEARL HARBOR (July 27, 2023) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine
USS Vermont (SSN 792) arrives at its new homeport of Joint Base Pearl
Harbor-Hickam, July 27, 2023. Vermont, the first Block IV Virginia-class
submarine to enter service, is a new construction submarine that is joining
the six Virginia-class submarines already assigned to Commander, Submarine
Squadron (CSS) 1. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist
1st Class Andre Richard)
UNCLASSIFIED
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 20:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
