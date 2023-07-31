USS Vermont Arrives

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DATE: JULY 27, 2023



PEARL HARBOR (July 27, 2023) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine

USS Vermont (SSN 792) arrives at its new homeport of Joint Base Pearl

Harbor-Hickam, July 27, 2023. Vermont, the first Block IV Virginia-class

submarine to enter service, is a new construction submarine that is joining

the six Virginia-class submarines already assigned to Commander, Submarine

Squadron (CSS) 1. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist

1st Class Andre Richard)



UNCLASSIFIED