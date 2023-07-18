Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Softball

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division play softball during Marne Hero Days on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 31, 2023. Dogface Soldiers build competitive spirits and cohesion by participating in sports and events during Marne Hero Days. Competitions are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the 3rd Infantry Division Marne Hero Days celebration. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Rebeca Soria)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 18:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892128
    VIRIN: 230731-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_109798740
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Softball, by SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Softball
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    ROTM
    Marne Hero Days

