Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division play softball during Marne Hero Days on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 31, 2023. Dogface Soldiers build competitive spirits and cohesion by participating in sports and events during Marne Hero Days. Competitions are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the 3rd Infantry Division Marne Hero Days celebration. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 18:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892128
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-XS985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109798740
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Softball, by SPC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT