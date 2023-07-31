Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longtime Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager discusses his career at Fort McCoy, Part II

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Now retired, former Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager Randy Eddy, who's also a retired Army lieutenant colonel, takes time out on his last day of duty July 28, 2023, to discuss his career at Fort McCoy, Wis., as the installation safety manager. Eddy served in the position for over 15 years. During his tenure, the installation earned more safety streamers than in any years previous, and Fort McCoy maintained an incredible safety record during his tenure as safety manager. This time also included the global pandemic and nearly every year where the training population on post exceeded more than 100,000 troops on average. One year included a record 155,000-plus troops. Eddy also began his tenure during Fort McCoy's mobilization mission timeframe, which was one of the busiest times in the installation's history next to World War II. Upon his retirement, Eddy earned two Army civilian medals for career distinctions. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 00:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892123
    VIRIN: 230728-A-OK556-3728
    Filename: DOD_109798633
    Length: 00:11:12
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army Safety
    Fort McCoy Safety
    Fort McCoy Installation Safety Manager Randy Eddy

