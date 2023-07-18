Edwards AFB hosts U.S. Air Force Weapons School Capstone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combat air power comes to Edwards! Edwards AFB hosted the U.S. Air Force Weapons School capstone recently where dozens of combat aircraft came from Nellis AFB to participate in the training event. The goal of the capstone is for students of the Weapons School to be built into premier tactical leaders who can dynamically problem solve and integrate the required resources to achieve victory.