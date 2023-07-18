Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB hosts U.S. Air Force Weapons School Capstone

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Combat air power comes to Edwards! Edwards AFB hosted the U.S. Air Force Weapons School capstone recently where dozens of combat aircraft came from Nellis AFB to participate in the training event. The goal of the capstone is for students of the Weapons School to be built into premier tactical leaders who can dynamically problem solve and integrate the required resources to achieve victory.

    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 17:43
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

