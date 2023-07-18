Combat air power comes to Edwards! Edwards AFB hosted the U.S. Air Force Weapons School capstone recently where dozens of combat aircraft came from Nellis AFB to participate in the training event. The goal of the capstone is for students of the Weapons School to be built into premier tactical leaders who can dynamically problem solve and integrate the required resources to achieve victory.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 17:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892120
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-SU785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109798517
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Edwards AFB hosts U.S. Air Force Weapons School Capstone, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
