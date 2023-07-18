U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team demonstrate their capabilities during the Lebanon Area County Fair at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2023. The demonstration team uses highly-trained Soldiers to highlight the expertise of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Uriah Clites)
|07.29.2023
|07.31.2023 17:10
|Package
|00:04:57
|LEBANON, PA, US
This work, Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair, by SGT Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
