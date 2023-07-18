Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892118" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team demonstrate their capabilities during the Lebanon Area County Fair at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2023. The demonstration team uses highly-trained Soldiers to highlight the expertise of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Uriah Clites)