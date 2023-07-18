Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Uriah Clites 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team demonstrate their capabilities during the Lebanon Area County Fair at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2023. The demonstration team uses highly-trained Soldiers to highlight the expertise of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Uriah Clites)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 17:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892118
    VIRIN: 230729-Z-FG684-6351
    Filename: DOD_109798369
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon County Fair, by SGT Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

