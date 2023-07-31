U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group evaluate their fitness levels during an Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 31, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Lindsey Boughter and Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892113
|VIRIN:
|230731-Z-HK346-4952
|Filename:
|DOD_109798153
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACFT, by 1LT Lindsey Boughter and MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap
LEAVE A COMMENT