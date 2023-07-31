Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Lindsey Boughter and Maj. Travis Mueller

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group evaluate their fitness levels during an Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 31, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Lindsey Boughter and Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892113
    VIRIN: 230731-Z-HK346-4952
    Filename: DOD_109798153
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACFT, by 1LT Lindsey Boughter and MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group
    ACFT

