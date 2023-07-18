Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EST

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group practice marksmanship with M249 light machine guns on an Engagement Skills Trainer at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 31, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892112
    VIRIN: 230731-Z-IK914-4782
    Filename: DOD_109798149
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EST, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    M249
    Engagement Skills Trainer
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group

