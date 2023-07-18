U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group practice marksmanship with M249 light machine guns on an Engagement Skills Trainer at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 31, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892112
|VIRIN:
|230731-Z-IK914-4782
|Filename:
|DOD_109798149
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EST, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap
LEAVE A COMMENT