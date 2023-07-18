Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Opening Remarks

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, commander of 3rd Infantry Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, senior enlisted advisor of 3rd ID, and Benjamin Allen, whose team provides a Holistic Health and Fitness course, speak to Soldiers following a division run during Marne Hero Days, July 31, 2023, Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 3rd ID held the morale-building run to promote esprit de corps and to launch the two-day celebration. Marne Hero Days gave Soldiers and families opportunities to participate in a variety of events as the division prepares to deploy to Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892103
    VIRIN: 230731-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109797893
    Length: 00:06:51
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Opening Remarks, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Esprit De Corps
    ROTM
    Marne Hero Days

