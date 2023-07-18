Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, commander of 3rd Infantry Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, senior enlisted advisor of 3rd ID, and Benjamin Allen, whose team provides a Holistic Health and Fitness course, speak to Soldiers following a division run during Marne Hero Days, July 31, 2023, Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 3rd ID held the morale-building run to promote esprit de corps and to launch the two-day celebration. Marne Hero Days gave Soldiers and families opportunities to participate in a variety of events as the division prepares to deploy to Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892103
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-GN091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109797893
|Length:
|00:06:51
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Opening Remarks, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
