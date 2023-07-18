3rd Infantry Division 2023 Marne Hero Days Opening Remarks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892103" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, commander of 3rd Infantry Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, senior enlisted advisor of 3rd ID, and Benjamin Allen, whose team provides a Holistic Health and Fitness course, speak to Soldiers following a division run during Marne Hero Days, July 31, 2023, Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 3rd ID held the morale-building run to promote esprit de corps and to launch the two-day celebration. Marne Hero Days gave Soldiers and families opportunities to participate in a variety of events as the division prepares to deploy to Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)