Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    July 2023 Base rebuild construction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley, David Farley and Kevin Schwandt

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Construction of new facilities being built at Offutt AFB, Nebraska after the 2019 flood destroyed a large part of the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892102
    VIRIN: 230719-F-F3336-1001
    Filename: DOD_109797877
    Length: 00:25:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 2023 Base rebuild construction, by J.B. Artley, David Farley and Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT