Razor Talon 23-1 - Simulated Airfield Missile Attack

RAZOR TALON 23-1, is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a Lead Wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. Additionally, this exercise provides an opportunity for Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region personnel to conduct homeland defense maneuvers against simulated airborne threats to the nation.