Soldier attends Oxford University

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892098" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"It's not a smooth ride, and a PhD is one of the most difficult courses one can do.... But if you just remember...the resilience...you're going to be knocked down, but you've got to get up. Mission has to continue. Again, testaments to Army training. I don't know if I would be where I am today if I wasn't a Soldier."



U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Casey Mwangi, a Practical Nursing Specialist (68C) who holds an M.D., is pursuing a Ph.D. research fellowship at Oxford University focused on spinal injury and neuropathic pain. Mwangi's goal is to help Soldiers with spinal injuries and amputation-related phantom limb pain.