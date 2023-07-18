Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier attends Oxford University

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.31.2023

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    "It's not a smooth ride, and a PhD is one of the most difficult courses one can do.... But if you just remember...the resilience...you're going to be knocked down, but you've got to get up. Mission has to continue. Again, testaments to Army training. I don't know if I would be where I am today if I wasn't a Soldier."

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Casey Mwangi, a Practical Nursing Specialist (68C) who holds an M.D., is pursuing a Ph.D. research fellowship at Oxford University focused on spinal injury and neuropathic pain. Mwangi's goal is to help Soldiers with spinal injuries and amputation-related phantom limb pain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892098
    VIRIN: 230731-D-LX804-3482
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109797739
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: SAIPAN, MP 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: OXFORD, VI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier attends Oxford University, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Medicine
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)
    Oxford University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT