Soldier attends Oxford University

"It's not a smooth ride, and a PhD is one of the most difficult courses one can do.... But if you just remember...the resilience...you're going to be knocked down, but you've got to get up. Mission has to continue. Again, testaments to Army training. I don't know if I would be where I am today if I wasn't a Soldier."
U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Casey Mwangi, a Practical Nursing Specialist (68C) who holds an M.D., is pursuing a Ph.D. research fellowship at Oxford University focused on spinal injury and neuropathic pain. Mwangi's goal is to help Soldiers with spinal injuries and amputation-related phantom limb pain.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892098
|VIRIN:
|230731-D-LX804-3482
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109797739
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|OXFORD, VI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
