A series of photos and videos featuring Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia showcases various careers and experiences one could take in the Army when they Think of the Possibilities. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Tiana Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892094
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-XP218-6635
|Filename:
|DOD_109797682
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Think of the Possibilities, by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT