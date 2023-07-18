Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Think of the Possibilities

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Pfc. Tiana Brown 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    A series of photos and videos featuring Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia showcases various careers and experiences one could take in the Army when they Think of the Possibilities. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892094
    VIRIN: 230731-A-XP218-6635
    Filename: DOD_109797682
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Think of the Possibilities, by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    opportunity
    career
    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    recruiting
    Think of the Possibilities

