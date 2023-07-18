A photo compilation of the KC-46A hangar at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 14:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|892090
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-FM924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109797563
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-46A hangar at Travis AFB, by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT