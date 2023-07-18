Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cadet Summer Training B-Roll

    FT. KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    B-roll for the United States Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Ky., over the course of Cadet Summer Training. This includes footage from: Army Combat Fitness Test, Field Leadership Reaction Course, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training, Field Training Exercise, Rappel Tower, Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction, M4 Carbine Qualification, and Helicopter CASEVAC Support Training. All footage provided by Sam Mitchell, Murray State University, CST Public Affairs Office Intern.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892089
    VIRIN: 230731-O-MN346-6707
    PIN: 230731
    Filename: DOD_109797548
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: FT. KNOX, KY, US

    CST
    TRADOC
    U.S. Army
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Summer Training

