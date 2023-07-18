Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Army Force OC/Ts ready troops at Pershing Strike

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Pershing Strike is a Total-Army effort from all three of the U.S. Army's Army Reserve, National Guard and active duty components. It is led by U.S. Army Forces Command and executed by First Army to test Mobilization Force Generation Installations' abilities to conduct large scale mobilization operations in support of large-scale combat operations. 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command observer coach/trainers, under First Army's 157th Infantry Brigade, supported the exercise to assist in building ready units for deployments.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker & 157th Infantry Brigade Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 14:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892088
    VIRIN: 230731-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_109797546
    Length: 00:01:53
    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    157th Infantry Brigade
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    Pershing Strike
