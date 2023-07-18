Total Army Force OC/Ts ready troops at Pershing Strike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892088" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pershing Strike is a Total-Army effort from all three of the U.S. Army's Army Reserve, National Guard and active duty components. It is led by U.S. Army Forces Command and executed by First Army to test Mobilization Force Generation Installations' abilities to conduct large scale mobilization operations in support of large-scale combat operations. 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command observer coach/trainers, under First Army's 157th Infantry Brigade, supported the exercise to assist in building ready units for deployments.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker & 157th Infantry Brigade Public Affairs Office)