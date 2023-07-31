Veteran's Monument Repair in San Lorenzo Township Demonstrates Recovery Progress with FEMA's Public Assistance Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN LORENZO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 22, 2021-The repair of the Veteran's Monument in San Lorenzo Township is another example of recovery progress in our comunities. This monument houses a service center for both veterans residing in San Lorenzo and those in the region. The memorial is one of the first facilities repaired in the city through an allocation of over $59,000 in funding under FEMA's Public Assistance Program.FEMA/Eduardo Martinez