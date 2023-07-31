Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran's Monument Repair in San Lorenzo Township Demonstrates Recovery Progress with FEMA's Public Assistance Program

    SAN LORENZO, PUERTO RICO

    12.22.2021

    Video by Eduardo Martinez 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    SAN LORENZO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 22, 2021-The repair of the Veteran's Monument in San Lorenzo Township is another example of recovery progress in our comunities. This monument houses a service center for both veterans residing in San Lorenzo and those in the region. The memorial is one of the first facilities repaired in the city through an allocation of over $59,000 in funding under FEMA's Public Assistance Program.FEMA/Eduardo Martinez

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892081
    VIRIN: 211222-O-EM841-2766
    Filename: DOD_109797364
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: SAN LORENZO, PR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran's Monument Repair in San Lorenzo Township Demonstrates Recovery Progress with FEMA's Public Assistance Program, by Eduardo Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Lorenzo
    Veteran's Monument

