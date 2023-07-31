Veteran's Monument Repair in San Lorenzo Township Demonstrates Recovery Progress with FEMA's Public Assistance Program

SAN LORENZO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 22, 2021-The repair of the Veteran's Monument in San Lorenzo Township is another example of recovery progress in our comunities. This monument houses a service center for both veterans residing in San Lorenzo and those in the region. The memorial is one of the first facilities repaired in the city through an allocation of over $59,000 in funding under FEMA's Public Assistance Program.FEMA/Eduardo Martinez
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892081
|VIRIN:
|211222-O-EM841-2766
|Filename:
|DOD_109797364
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|SAN LORENZO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
