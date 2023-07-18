Cadet Summer Training Situational Training Exercise and Field Training Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892079
|VIRIN:
|230731-O-MN346-6707
|PIN:
|230726
|Filename:
|DOD_109797284
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|FT. KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadet Summer Training B-Roll, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT