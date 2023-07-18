Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA Minute | July 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Jaime Chirinos 

    Defense Health Agency

    Can you publish on YouTube and DVIDs with the following description:

    This month’s DHA Minute highlights the release of the FY23-28 DHA Strategic Plan. Learn more and download a copy here:
    https://health.mil/About-MHS/OASDHA/Defense-Health-Agency/DHA-Strategic-Plan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 12:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 892078
    VIRIN: 230731-O-AV380-1540
    Filename: DOD_109797282
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Minute | July 2023, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA Military Health Strategic Plan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT