Cadet Summer Training

The Field Leader’s Reaction Course is a mentally and physically challenging event. Cadets are divided into small teams and one by one they complete different obstacles while also swapping roles of leadership. Some courses are more challenging than others, but whether they complete it or not is not the main purpose. The Cadet’s leadership qualities and wiliness to speak up is what is being tested.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892076
|VIRIN:
|230731-O-MN346-6707
|PIN:
|230731
|Filename:
|DOD_109797260
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|FT. KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
