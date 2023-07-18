Cadet Summer Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892076" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Field Leader’s Reaction Course is a mentally and physically challenging event. Cadets are divided into small teams and one by one they complete different obstacles while also swapping roles of leadership. Some courses are more challenging than others, but whether they complete it or not is not the main purpose. The Cadet’s leadership qualities and wiliness to speak up is what is being tested.