The Peggy Podcast Ep. 6

Col. Nelson Perron, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of the 157th ARW, discuss recent events at Pease, recognize a few outstanding Airmen and announce the Airmen of the Quarter in the sixth episode of the Peggy Podcast July 31, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team empowers Airmen with knowledge to be bold, ready owners. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
